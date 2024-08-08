Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Aug. 9-11, 2024

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Whether you're into live music, comedy, film, art, or family-friendly activities, there is something for everyone. Here's a curated list of exciting events happening around the area, from tribute concerts and comedy shows to unique festivals and engaging art exhibits. Dive into the details below and click on the links for more information on each event.

MUSIC

Whitney Houston vs. Adele Tribute Concert

What: The show will feature the music of Whitney Houston and Adele. It will take place in a climate-controlled garden tent.

When: 5 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: Park Tavern, 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta

How much: $35-$150 plus

More info

10,000 Maniacs

What: The Summer Concert Series will end with a performance by the 10,000 Maniacs at Chamblee City Hall.

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: Downtown Chamblee, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee

How much: Free

More info

America Ride On Tour 2024

What: Classic rock group America, celebrating its 54th anniversary, brings its Ride On Tour 2024 to Atlanta.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall

How much: Starts at $69.75

More info

Funk Fest ATL

What: Funk Fest ATL will feature performances by the Isley Brothers, Stokley, Donell Jones, Carl Thomas, Erykah Badu, Big Boi, YoungBloodz, Goodie Mob, and more.

When: Aug. 10-11

Where: Wolfcreek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Road, Atlanta

How much: $65-$350

More info

Suicide Boys

What: Suicide Boys is bringing their Grey Day Tour with Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy to Atlanta.

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

More info

Flannel Nation

What: Flannel Nation will rock with the best singalongs from the '90s and 2000s.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Gate City Brewing Company, 43 Magnolia Street, Roswell

How much: Free admission

More info

Christopher Cross

What: Singer-songwriter and guitarist Christopher Cross, who first rose to fame in 1980, is still performing and headed to Atlanta.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta

How much: Starts at $35

More info

Zach Bryan

What: Country star Zach Bryan is bringing his The Quittin' Time Tour to Atlanta.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

How much: Starts at $94.50

More info

COMEDY

Leah Rudick

What: Actor and comedian Leah Rudick is making a stop in Atlanta.

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta

How much: Starts at $27

More info

Capone, The Gangsta of Comedy

What: One of the New York kings of comedy, Capone, is performing in Atlanta.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: Uptown Comedy Club, 1155 Virginia Ave., Hapeville

How much: Starts at $20

More info

FILM

CatVideoFest 2024

What: CatVideoFest features a compilation of the latest and best cat videos, with proceeds benefiting local cat charities.

When: Aug. 9, 10, 11, and 13

Where: The Plaza, 1048 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $13

More info

Cougar Town

What: The ultimate John Mellencamp tribute band, Cougar Town, takes the stage in Woodstock.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main St., Woodstock

How much: $29.50 plus

More info

FOOD/DRINK

Atlanta Summer Wine Festival

What: The 8th Atlanta Summer Wine Festival will feature 50-plus wines, beer, cider, seltzer, live music, and a DJ.

When: 12 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Guardian Works, 775 Echo St. NW, Atlanta

How much: Starts at $55

More info

Suwanee Farmers Market

What: Farmers market with local vendors, fresh produce, and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Suwanee Town Center Park, 340 Town Center Ave., Suwanee

How much: Free admission

More info

FESTIVALS/CONVENTIONS

Monsterama 2024

What: Atlanta's only retro horror and sci-fi convention, featuring panels, screenings, a dealer hall, Monster Prom, and more. Special guests include Victoria Vetri, Martine Beswick, Clint Howard, Patrick Cronin, Zandor Vorkov, Elizabeth Shepherd, Clayton Landey, Sam Irvin, Professor Morte, Mark Maddox, and more.

When: Aug. 9-11

Where: Atlanta Hilton Northeast, 5995 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners

How much: $50 for a 3-day weekend pass; photo ops additional

More info

Chalk Art Festival

What: Chalk art, food trucks, and live entertainment by Gimme Springsteen and T. Collie.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9 and 12 to 9 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Town Green and Parson's Alley, downtown Duluth

How much: Free admission

More info

Aabaha Art and Theater Festival

What: The Aabaha Art and Theater Festival celebrates and showcases the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India through art and theater. There will be theatrical performances, an art and craft exhibition, and more.

When: 2 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10-11

Where: Eagle Theater, 5029 W. Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill

How much: Starts at $25

More info

Colors of India Family Festival

What: Cultural music and dance performances, traditional food, beautiful decor, and a special Colors of India drone and light show.

When: Aug. 10 and Aug. 11

Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain

How much: $19.99 festival only, $29.99 for festival and attractions

More info

FILM/THEATER

National Night Out and 'Zootopia' in Lawrenceville

What: National Night Out in Lawrenceville will feature a showing of "Zootopia," a touch-a-truck event with law enforcement, games and activities, and food trucks.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie Street, Lawrenceville

How much: Free

More info

"Into The Woods"

What: Bellisimo Theater's "Into The Woods," featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, intertwines the stories of various fairytale characters, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Jack and the Beanstalk.

When: Aug. 9-18

Where: Roswell Cultural Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell

How much: Starts at $30 for regular seating

More info

ART

'Echoes' at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

What: "Echoes," an arts exhibition celebrating a century of Surrealism's profound impact on the creative spirit, opens with a reception on Aug. 8. "Echoes" celebrates the legacy of André Breton, who penned the first Surrealist Manifesto in 1924. Works by 28 artists on display.

When: Aug. 8 through Sept. 29

Where: Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

How much: Free (donations requested)

More info

Chip Moody 'Open Swim' Photography Exhibit

What: Chip Moody's inaugural exhibition titled "Open Swim" features photos of dozens of swimming pools in Atlanta public schools that were once segregated.

When: On display through Aug. 24

Where: Atlanta Center for Photography Project Lab, 546 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta

How much: Free

More info

'Summer Pop' Exhibit

What: The "Summer Pop" exhibit features works by local artists, both young and old. Artists include Percy Armando Rivera and Howard Kurtzman.

Where: Distillery of Modern Art, 2197 Irvindale Drive, Atlanta

How much: Free

More info

FAMILY

Annual Vinings Down Hill Run for the Kids 5K Road Race

What: Vinings Rotary Club's annual event, expecting more than 2,000 runners. There will be a 5K, 1K fun run, and a doggie dash. Proceeds benefit children's charities.

When: 8 a.m. Aug. 10

Where: Vinings, 2849 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta

More info

Bug Adventure Walk

What: Discover what makes a bug a bug and explore their habitats on an adventure hike.

Where: Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody

When: 9 a.m. Aug. 10

How much: Free

More info

Post-summer Block Party at Sloomoo Institute Atlanta

What: Sloomoo Institute Atlanta is hosting a free post-summer block party featuring family-friendly sensory play, arts & crafts, hula hoops, bubble water guns, ooey gooey slime, and more. King of Pops will also be there.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Sloomoo Institute Atlanta, 3637 Peachtree Road NE, Suite D, Atlanta

How much: Free

More info

SPORTS

National Bowling Day

What: Main Event is celebrating National Bowling Day by offering an unlimited bowling deal.

When: Aug. 10

Where: Main Event (multiple locations)

How much: $10 (must purchase before 1 p.m.)

More info

OTHER

Waffles Weekend 2024

What: The four-day experience features DJ-focused activities, technology panels, independent artist performances, network mixers, and more. Events include a kickoff party with R&B and hip-hop performances, Canvas and Chill, a charity basketball game, a brunch experience, the Creatives 3 Tier Panel, and a finale stage.

When: Aug. 8-11

Where: Various venues

How much: Starts at $25

More info

Historic Tour of Wynne-Russell House

What: Tour the historic Wynne-Russell House. Second to last tour of the season.

When: 10 a.m. Aug. 10

Where: Wynne-Russell House, 4684 Wynne Russell Drive, Lilburn

How much: Free

More info

Downtown Griffin Second Saturdays

What: Stroll the streets and enjoy art, entertainment, live music, unique merchant promotions, and more. This month's theme is Ice Cream Stroll. An open-air marketplace featuring Georgia Grown farmers, crafters, artisans, and more will also take place from 2 to 5 p.m.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Downtown Griffin

How much: Free

More info

My Parent's Basement 9-year Anniversary

What: My Parent's Basement is celebrating 9 years this weekend. There will be comics, art, toys, beer, food, shenanigans, and music. There will also be a mini artist market with 10 artists.

When: 12 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: My Parent's Basement, 22 Avondale Road, Avondale Estates

How much: Free admission

More info

Lecture: Civil War in Georgia

What: Civil War historian Michael K. Shaffer will discuss his latest book about the Civil War in Georgia.

Where: Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw

How much: $5 and $10

More info

Krog Street Market's 10-year Anniversary

What: Anniversary party featuring the band Noteworth, DJ Jon Q, face painting, balloon animals, caricatures, and more.

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Krog Street Market, 99 Krog Street, Atlanta

More info

NEXT WEEK

Author Talk: Deb Miller Landau in conversation with Lisa Rayam

What: Deb Miller Landau is the author of "A Devil Went Down to Georgia: Race, Power, Privilege, and the Murder of Lita McClinton." The 1987 brutal murder of Lita McClinton Sullivan shook Atlanta to its core. A Black socialite from a politically powerful Atlanta family, she was gunned down in broad daylight just around the corner from the Atlanta History Center. The shooter, who delivered a dozen pink roses, vanished into the cold winter day.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

How much: $5 members, $10 non-members

More info

311 Unity Tour

What: 311 is bringing their Unity Tour to Atlanta, with special guests AWOLNation and Neon Trees.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 14

Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta

How much: Starts at $82

More info

Luke Bryan

What: Country star Luke Bryan is bringing his Mind of a Country Boy Tour to Atlanta.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

How much: Starts at $25

More info

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.