Zoo Atlanta announces City of Atlanta, Fulton County Family Days

Zoo Atlanta will host the City of Atlanta and Fulton County Family Days, presented by PNC, on Aug. 10 and 11. During these dates, residents of the City of Atlanta or Fulton County, as well as employees of the City of Atlanta Government or Fulton County Government, will receive free admission for two adults and up to four children per party.

This annual tradition aims to thank the community for its support and to include everyone in the rich educational experiences and special moments that Zoo Atlanta offers. The event provides a unique opportunity for families to explore the zoo's diverse wildlife and conservation efforts at no cost.

Thanks to partners at the City of Atlanta and AAA Parking, attendees will also enjoy free parking at the Cherokee Avenue parking lot and the Grant Park Gateway parking facility on Boulevard.

How to Redeem Free Admission

To gain free entry, eligible residents must present a recognized form of ID, such as a Georgia driver's license, State of Georgia-issued voter identification, or a utility bill showing their address. Employees must show their City of Atlanta or Fulton County Government employee identification card. The offer is valid only on the specified dates and cannot be combined with other offers.

For full event details, visit Zoo Atlanta's website.

