Reports: Active shooter at Savannah-area mall
Savannah, Ga. - There's an active shooter situation at a Savannah-area mall, according to the International Association of Firefighters Savannah.
What we know:
The IAFF said its firefighters in Savannah responded to the Oglethorpe Mall at 5:43 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a shooting.
At 6:13 p.m., the IAFF updated their post to say more firefighters were on their way to the mall to help prepare people for transport to the hospital. The scene is active and dangerous, according to the IAFF.
People are urged to avoid the area at all costs.
What we don't know:
The number of people injured is unclear at this time. FOX 5 has reached out to several different public safety entities in Savannah to learn more.
The Source: Information in this article came from a post on Facebook by the IAFF Savannah Firefighters.