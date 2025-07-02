Reports: Active shooter at Savannah-area mall

article

The Brief Firefighters in Savannah responded to the Oglethorpe Mall at 5:43 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a shooting, according to a firefighter's union in Savannah. The union said the situation is "active and dangerous." People are urged to avoid the area at all costs.



There's an active shooter situation at a Savannah-area mall, according to the International Association of Firefighters Savannah.

What we know:

The IAFF said its firefighters in Savannah responded to the Oglethorpe Mall at 5:43 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a shooting.

At 6:13 p.m., the IAFF updated their post to say more firefighters were on their way to the mall to help prepare people for transport to the hospital. The scene is active and dangerous, according to the IAFF.

People are urged to avoid the area at all costs.

What we don't know:

The number of people injured is unclear at this time. FOX 5 has reached out to several different public safety entities in Savannah to learn more.