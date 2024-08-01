Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Aug. 2-4, 2024

article

Looking for a weekend filled with diverse entertainment in Atlanta? From the electrifying performances of the Black Gold Orchestra and On The Border to the lively beats of the A-Town Music Festival, there's something for every music lover. Theater enthusiasts can enjoy the Broadway hit "Funny Girl" or the burlesque charm of "New York Stripped VIII." Comedy fans won't want to miss Luenell's stand-up shows, while foodies can savor delicious deals at the Flying Biscuit Cafe's anniversary celebration or indulge in fresh oysters at The Big Ketch. Art and culture buffs can explore the Atlanta Quilt Festival or the enchanting Water Lantern Festival.

MUSIC

Black Gold Orchestra

What : The Black Gold Orchestra, a 19-piece big band featuring world-class Atlanta musicians, performs during First Friday at First LIVE.

When : 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2

Where : First Congregational Church of Atlanta, 125 Ellis St. NE, Atlanta

How much: Starting at $10

On The Border

What : The "ultimate" Eagles tribute band, On The Border, is bringing the tunes to Tucker. Blankets and lawn chairs allowed. No pets.

When : 7 p.m. Aug. 2

Where : Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church Street, Tucker

How much: Free admission

A-Town Music Festival

What : The City of South Fulton Summer Concert Series kicks off with the A-Town Music Festival, featuring Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Rocko, Young Dro, Kilo Ali, DJ Jelly, and others. There will also be local food and merchandise vendors, fully-stocked cocktail stations, and more.

When : Doors open at 3 p.m. Aug. 3

Where : Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Road SW, Atlanta

How much: $95, $195, or $325

The Volunteers

What : The Volunteers is an alternative rock band based in Seoul, South Korea.

When : 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3

Where : Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $54.50

The Human DJ

What : Live music featuring The Human DJ.

When : 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 2

Where : Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

All Talk

What : All Talk performs covers of hit songs from the '80s, '90s, and '00s from artists such as No Doubt, Foo Fighters, Pink, Tom Petty, The Police, Journey, and more.

When : 8 p.m. Aug. 3

Where : The Painted Pin Buckhead, 737 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

Amy Jones & Friends

What : Join Amy Jones & Friends for an evening of soul, blues, folk, and jazz.

When : 7 p.m. Aug. 4

Where : Red Light Cafe, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta

How much: $10

17th Annual Jerry Day ATL

What : The 17th annual Jerry Day ATL music festival celebrates the life and music of Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead. Nine bands will perform on two indoor stages.

When : 3 p.m. Aug. 4

Where : Terminal West, 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $45

Taking Back Sunday

What : Taking Back Sunday is an American rock band from Amityville, New York.

When : 8 p.m. Aug. 4

Where : Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St., Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $43

FILM/THEATER

"Funny Girl"

What : The hit Broadway musical "Funny Girl" takes the stage in Atlanta.

When : 8 p.m. Aug. 2, 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 3, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4

Where : Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St., Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $34

New York Stripped VIII

What : The Candybox Revue presents "New York Stripped VIII," a burlesque show featuring a cast and crew of 30 Candybox "confections."

When : 9 p.m. Aug. 2

Where : Metropolitan Studios, 1259 Metropolitan Ave. SE, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $40

Cobb International Film Festival

What : The 10th annual Cobb International Film Festival will feature short films, feature-length films, and documentaries.

When : Aug. 2-4

Where : The Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta

How much: Tickets start at $15

COMEDY

Luenell presented by KISS 104.1FM

What : Luenell, a comedian and actress known for roles in "Borat" and "Hotel Transylvania," will perform.

When : 7 and 10 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3 (four shows)

Where : City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $40

Sketchworks Comedy

What : The first all-new live Sketchworks Comedy sketch show of 2024 takes a comedic look at the streaming content that consumes us. From obnoxious online shows to annoying ads to vapid viral videos, Sketchworks+ (Plus) parodies, satirizes, and mercilessly mocks everything forced in front of our eyeballs!

When : 8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3 and Aug. 9 and 10

Where : Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta

How much: $16 in advance, $25 day of show

FOOD & DRINK

Flying Biscuit $5 Celebration

What : The Flying Biscuit Cafe in Toco Hills is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a $5 breakfast special, which includes two eggs, three strips of crispy bacon or two sausage patties, creamy dreamy grits, and a fluffy flying biscuit. There will also be free slices of cake.

When : 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2

Where : Flying Biscuit Cafe Toco Hills, 2935 N. Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta

How much: $5

Fish Fry Fundraiser

What : Join the brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Sigma Chapter, for a delicious Fish Fry fundraiser.

When : 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3

Where : American Legion Post 66, 30 Covington Road, Avondale Estates

How much: $5 sandwich, $10 plates, $2 sides and drinks

Monday Night Brewing LUCKY 13 Anniversary Party

What : Monday Night Brewing is celebrating its 13th anniversary this weekend with 25+ beers on tap, music, food, games, and more.

When : 1 p.m. Aug. 3

Where : Monday Night Brewing

How much: $45 general admission

Saturday Night Exclusive

What : Saturday Night Exclusive at Eclipse Di Luna Buckhead, presented by Dos Equis, Svedka Vodka, and Herradura Tequila, is a night of dancing, mojitos, and socializing.

When : 9 p.m. Aug. 3

Where : Eclipse Di Luna Buckhead, 764 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

National Oyster Day at The Big Ketch

What : The Big Ketch in Buckhead is celebrating National Oyster Day for two days. Enjoy $1 raw oysters.

When : 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 and all day on Aug. 5

Where : The Big Ketch Buckhead, 3279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

How much: $1 raw oysters

ART & FESTIVALS

Atlanta Quilt Festival

What : The Atlanta Quilt Festival features more than 100 quilts inspired by African American quilts. There will also be local vendors. The opening reception will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 4.

When : Aug. 2 through Sept. 8

Where: Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, South Fulton

Water Lantern Festival

What : Make your own lantern to float on the water. There will also be food trucks, live music, and more.

When : 6-10 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3

Where : Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta

How much: Tickets start at $45.99

The ARTS/Atlanta First Friday

What : Artists, creatives, live performers, DJs, food, dance, body painting, game rooms, and more every First Friday.

When : 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2

Where : The Underground, 50 Upper Alabama Street, Atlanta

How much: Free admission (RSVP for guaranteed entry)

Yoga at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

What : Take a yoga class at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Sessions are guided by certified yoga instructors.

When : 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3

Where : Exhibition Hub Atlanta, 5660 Buford Highway NE, Doraville

How much: $50 standard admission plus $30 for the yoga session

Sunday Funday Art Market

What : Shop 15+ local artisans and enjoy live music and a food truck at the Sunday Funday Art Market.

When : 10 a.m. Aug. 4

Where : Eventide Brewing, 1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

OTHER

DragonCon 2024 Movie Night

What : DragonCon 2024 Movie Night featuring a showing of the 1981 classic "Heavy Metal." Costumes encouraged. Giveaways and prizes.

When : 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2

Where : Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

How much: $17 child/senior/military, $20 general admission

Explore Old Fourth Ward

What : Walking tour of Old Fourth Ward, one of Atlanta's oldest neighborhoods. Visit historic Howard Middle School, the John Wesley Dobbs house, Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home, the Wigwam condos, and more.

When : 10 a.m. Aug. 3

Where : Meet on the patio of Condesa Coffee

How much: $9.50 plus

Eastside Golf Community Day

What : Eastside Golf is bringing back its popular Community Golf Day. The free-to-play event will also feature good music and tasty treats from local vendors.

When : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3

Where : Charlie Yates Golf Course, 10 Lakeside Village Drive SE, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

Backyard Bash at The Home Depot Backyard

What : The Backyard Bash will feature a school supply drive, backpack giveaway, a book fair, food trucks, entertainment, games, giveaways, and a showing of "The Lego Movie."

When : 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 3.

Where : The Home Depot Backyard, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downtown Atlanta

How much: Free admission (registration required)

Tiny Door ATL Reveal Party

What : Tiny Door ATL is revealing a new tiny door at the Atlanta Humane Society. There will be a chance to meet the artist, a variety of food trucks, vendors, crafts, and games.

When : 12 to 4 p.m. Aug. 3

Where : 1611 Perry Blvd. NE, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

Parliament of Owls Lantern Parade

What : The Parliament of Owls Lantern Parade is a black-and-white owl-themed lantern parade. Everyone is invited to make an owl lantern and march through the streets of Midtown Atlanta with the Black Sheep Ensemble.

When : 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 3

Where : Colony Square, Midtown Atlanta

How much: Free

Art + Salsa Dance Class & Social

What : Art & Company Galleries is presenting a "fun" experience of bachata and salsa dancing in their award-winning fine art gallery.

When : 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4

Where : Buckhead Art + Company, 288 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $20

COMING NEXT WEEK

Jukebox Giants: Motown & More

What : The Jukebox Giants return to The Strand in Marietta. The non-stop song and dance revue features the big hits from the Motown era and beyond.

When : Aug. 9-25

Where : The Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta

How much: Tickets start at $29

Pajama Jam Party at Children's Museum of Atlanta

What : Kick off National Lazy Day with a Pajama Jam Party featuring music, dance, art, and more.

When : 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10

Where : Children's Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

How much: $10 for members, $25 for non-members

Circus Vazquez

What : Circus Vazquez is bringing a brand-new show featuring a new cast, new thrills, new laughs, and more to Atlanta.

When : Aug. 11-Sept. 2

Where **: Plaza Fiesta

How much: Tickets start at $33.90

