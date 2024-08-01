Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Aug. 2-4, 2024
ATLANTA - Looking for a weekend filled with diverse entertainment in Atlanta? From the electrifying performances of the Black Gold Orchestra and On The Border to the lively beats of the A-Town Music Festival, there's something for every music lover. Theater enthusiasts can enjoy the Broadway hit "Funny Girl" or the burlesque charm of "New York Stripped VIII." Comedy fans won't want to miss Luenell's stand-up shows, while foodies can savor delicious deals at the Flying Biscuit Cafe's anniversary celebration or indulge in fresh oysters at The Big Ketch. Art and culture buffs can explore the Atlanta Quilt Festival or the enchanting Water Lantern Festival.
MUSIC
- What: The Black Gold Orchestra, a 19-piece big band featuring world-class Atlanta musicians, performs during First Friday at First LIVE.
- When: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2
- Where: First Congregational Church of Atlanta, 125 Ellis St. NE, Atlanta
- How much: Starting at $10
- What: The "ultimate" Eagles tribute band, On The Border, is bringing the tunes to Tucker. Blankets and lawn chairs allowed. No pets.
- When: 7 p.m. Aug. 2
- Where: Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church Street, Tucker
- How much: Free admission
- What: The City of South Fulton Summer Concert Series kicks off with the A-Town Music Festival, featuring Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Rocko, Young Dro, Kilo Ali, DJ Jelly, and others. There will also be local food and merchandise vendors, fully-stocked cocktail stations, and more.
- When: Doors open at 3 p.m. Aug. 3
- Where: Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Road SW, Atlanta
- How much: $95, $195, or $325
- What: The Volunteers is an alternative rock band based in Seoul, South Korea.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3
- Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road, Atlanta
- How much: Tickets start at $54.50
- What: Live music featuring The Human DJ.
- When: 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 2
- Where: Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta
- How much: Free admission
- What: All Talk performs covers of hit songs from the '80s, '90s, and '00s from artists such as No Doubt, Foo Fighters, Pink, Tom Petty, The Police, Journey, and more.
- When: 8 p.m. Aug. 3
- Where: The Painted Pin Buckhead, 737 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta
- How much: Free admission
- What: Join Amy Jones & Friends for an evening of soul, blues, folk, and jazz.
- When: 7 p.m. Aug. 4
- Where: Red Light Cafe, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta
- How much: $10
- What: The 17th annual Jerry Day ATL music festival celebrates the life and music of Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead. Nine bands will perform on two indoor stages.
- When: 3 p.m. Aug. 4
- Where: Terminal West, 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta
- How much: Tickets start at $45
- What: Taking Back Sunday is an American rock band from Amityville, New York.
- When: 8 p.m. Aug. 4
- Where: Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St., Atlanta
- How much: Tickets start at $43
FILM/THEATER
- What: The hit Broadway musical "Funny Girl" takes the stage in Atlanta.
- When: 8 p.m. Aug. 2, 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 3, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4
- Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St., Atlanta
- How much: Tickets start at $34
- What: The Candybox Revue presents "New York Stripped VIII," a burlesque show featuring a cast and crew of 30 Candybox "confections."
- When: 9 p.m. Aug. 2
- Where: Metropolitan Studios, 1259 Metropolitan Ave. SE, Atlanta
- How much: Tickets start at $40
Cobb International Film Festival
- What: The 10th annual Cobb International Film Festival will feature short films, feature-length films, and documentaries.
- When: Aug. 2-4
- Where: The Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta
- How much: Tickets start at $15
COMEDY
Luenell presented by KISS 104.1FM
- What: Luenell, a comedian and actress known for roles in "Borat" and "Hotel Transylvania," will perform.
- When: 7 and 10 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3 (four shows)
- Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta
- How much: Tickets start at $40
- What: The first all-new live Sketchworks Comedy sketch show of 2024 takes a comedic look at the streaming content that consumes us. From obnoxious online shows to annoying ads to vapid viral videos, Sketchworks+ (Plus) parodies, satirizes, and mercilessly mocks everything forced in front of our eyeballs!
- When: 8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3 and Aug. 9 and 10
- Where: Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta
- How much: $16 in advance, $25 day of show
FOOD & DRINK
- What: The Flying Biscuit Cafe in Toco Hills is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a $5 breakfast special, which includes two eggs, three strips of crispy bacon or two sausage patties, creamy dreamy grits, and a fluffy flying biscuit. There will also be free slices of cake.
- When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2
- Where: Flying Biscuit Cafe Toco Hills, 2935 N. Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta
- How much: $5
- What: Join the brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Sigma Chapter, for a delicious Fish Fry fundraiser.
- When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3
- Where: American Legion Post 66, 30 Covington Road, Avondale Estates
- How much: $5 sandwich, $10 plates, $2 sides and drinks
Monday Night Brewing LUCKY 13 Anniversary Party
- What: Monday Night Brewing is celebrating its 13th anniversary this weekend with 25+ beers on tap, music, food, games, and more.
- When: 1 p.m. Aug. 3
- Where: Monday Night Brewing
- How much: $45 general admission
- What: Saturday Night Exclusive at Eclipse Di Luna Buckhead, presented by Dos Equis, Svedka Vodka, and Herradura Tequila, is a night of dancing, mojitos, and socializing.
- When: 9 p.m. Aug. 3
- Where: Eclipse Di Luna Buckhead, 764 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta
- How much: Free admission
National Oyster Day at The Big Ketch
- What: The Big Ketch in Buckhead is celebrating National Oyster Day for two days. Enjoy $1 raw oysters.
- When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 and all day on Aug. 5
- Where: The Big Ketch Buckhead, 3279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
- How much: $1 raw oysters
ART & FESTIVALS
- What: The Atlanta Quilt Festival features more than 100 quilts inspired by African American quilts. There will also be local vendors. The opening reception will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 4.
- When: Aug. 2 through Sept. 8
- Where: Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, South Fulton
- What: Make your own lantern to float on the water. There will also be food trucks, live music, and more.
- When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3
- Where: Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta
- How much: Tickets start at $45.99
- What: Artists, creatives, live performers, DJs, food, dance, body painting, game rooms, and more every First Friday.
- When: 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2
- Where: The Underground, 50 Upper Alabama Street, Atlanta
- How much: Free admission (RSVP for guaranteed entry)
Yoga at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
- What: Take a yoga class at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Sessions are guided by certified yoga instructors.
- When: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3
- Where: Exhibition Hub Atlanta, 5660 Buford Highway NE, Doraville
- How much: $50 standard admission plus $30 for the yoga session
- What: Shop 15+ local artisans and enjoy live music and a food truck at the Sunday Funday Art Market.
- When: 10 a.m. Aug. 4
- Where: Eventide Brewing, 1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta
- How much: Free admission
OTHER
- What: DragonCon 2024 Movie Night featuring a showing of the 1981 classic "Heavy Metal." Costumes encouraged. Giveaways and prizes.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2
- Where: Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta
- How much: $17 child/senior/military, $20 general admission
- What: Walking tour of Old Fourth Ward, one of Atlanta's oldest neighborhoods. Visit historic Howard Middle School, the John Wesley Dobbs house, Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home, the Wigwam condos, and more.
- When: 10 a.m. Aug. 3
- Where: Meet on the patio of Condesa Coffee
- How much: $9.50 plus
- What: Eastside Golf is bringing back its popular Community Golf Day. The free-to-play event will also feature good music and tasty treats from local vendors.
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3
- Where: Charlie Yates Golf Course, 10 Lakeside Village Drive SE, Atlanta
- How much: Free admission
Backyard Bash at The Home Depot Backyard
- What: The Backyard Bash will feature a school supply drive, backpack giveaway, a book fair, food trucks, entertainment, games, giveaways, and a showing of "The Lego Movie."
- When: 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 3.
- Where: The Home Depot Backyard, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downtown Atlanta
- How much: Free admission (registration required)
- What: Tiny Door ATL is revealing a new tiny door at the Atlanta Humane Society. There will be a chance to meet the artist, a variety of food trucks, vendors, crafts, and games.
- When: 12 to 4 p.m. Aug. 3
- Where: 1611 Perry Blvd. NE, Atlanta
- How much: Free admission
Parliament of Owls Lantern Parade
- What: The Parliament of Owls Lantern Parade is a black-and-white owl-themed lantern parade. Everyone is invited to make an owl lantern and march through the streets of Midtown Atlanta with the Black Sheep Ensemble.
- When: 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 3
- Where: Colony Square, Midtown Atlanta
- How much: Free
Art + Salsa Dance Class & Social
- What: Art & Company Galleries is presenting a "fun" experience of bachata and salsa dancing in their award-winning fine art gallery.
- When: 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4
- Where: Buckhead Art + Company, 288 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta
- How much: Tickets start at $20
COMING NEXT WEEK
- What: The Jukebox Giants return to The Strand in Marietta. The non-stop song and dance revue features the big hits from the Motown era and beyond.
- When: Aug. 9-25
- Where: The Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta
- How much: Tickets start at $29
Pajama Jam Party at Children's Museum of Atlanta
- What: Kick off National Lazy Day with a Pajama Jam Party featuring music, dance, art, and more.
- When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10
- Where: Children's Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta
- How much: $10 for members, $25 for non-members
- What: Circus Vazquez is bringing a brand-new show featuring a new cast, new thrills, new laughs, and more to Atlanta.
- When: Aug. 11-Sept. 2
- Where**: Plaza Fiesta
- How much: Tickets start at $33.90
If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.