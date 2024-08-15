Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Aug. 16-18, 2024
ATLANTA - Check out this exciting lineup of things to do this weekend in Atlanta and the surrounding areas, featuring everything from live music and arts festivals to comedy shows, theater performances, and family-friendly activities. Whether you're in the mood for a salsa social, a BBQ festival, or a night of Shakespeare, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
MUSIC
High Museum: Friday Jazz
WHAT: Live jazz at the High Museum every third Friday of the month.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Aug. 16
WHERE: High Museum, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
HOW MUCH: Free for members, $30 for non-members
MORE INFO: High Museum
Salsa Social at Callanwolde
WHAT: A night of Cuban music and dance with SALSAtlanta. Come early for a free class.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Aug. 16
WHERE: Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta
HOW MUCH: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (space is limited)
MORE INFO: Eventbrite - Salsa Social at Callanwolde
Bird City Revolutionaries
WHAT: The Bird City Revolutionaries perform a mix of reggae, dub, and Afro-funk.
WHEN: 10 p.m. Aug. 16
WHERE: Southern Feedstore, 1245 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO: Bird City Revolutionaries Event
Iris City Concert Series & Market
WHAT: The Iris City Concert Series & Market will feature local vendors, delicious food and beverages, and live music. Family-friendly event.
WHEN: 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: Park at Sixth, 204 E. Solomon St., Griffin
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO: Downtown Griffin
Luke Bryan
WHAT: Georgia's own Luke Bryan is bringing his Mind of a Country Boy Tour to Atlanta. Bailey Zimmerman, Kameron Marlow, and Chayce Beckham will join the party.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: Truist Park
HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $30
MORE INFO: Luke Bryan Concert at Truist Park
New Found Glory
WHAT: New Found Glory is bringing its Catalyst: 20 Years Later tour to Atlanta. Special guest Sincere Engineer.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: Heaven at The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW, Atlanta
HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $35
MORE INFO: New Found Glory at The Masquerade
Downtown Live: Wings & Strings
WHAT: Downtown Live: Wings & Strings will feature delicious chicken wings and entertainment by Ebony & Ivory and Michelle Waters. Family-friendly event.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO: Downtown Live: Wings & Strings
Sin Sundays at Josephine's
WHAT: Dance the night away to the hottest beats and enjoy delicious drinks.
WHEN: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Aug. 18
WHERE: Josephine's, 3277 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
HOW MUCH: Free with RSVP
MORE INFO: Sin Sundays at Josephine's
Forever Giving Thanks: 2024 Tour
WHAT: The Forever Giving Thanks: 2024 features performances by Beres Hammond and Third World.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18
WHERE: Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $100
MORE INFO: Forever Giving Thanks 2024 Tour
COMEDY
Jams & Jokes: A Night of Atlanta's Best Clean Comedy and Christian Music
WHAT: A night of clean comedy and Christian music featuring Cyrus Steele from DryBar Comedy and Steve Harvey’s Stand-Up Spotlight; Josh Harris from NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity and Sirius XM’s Pure Laughs; and Legacy the Prince, host of the Fresh Leftover Radio Show. Music by Joshua's Giants and Pat Soul and Father John Klein.
WHEN: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta
HOW MUCH: $20-$35
MORE INFO: Jams & Jokes on Facebook
Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase
WHAT: Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase features 10 rapid-fire comedians doing their funniest 8 minutes.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: Laughing Skull Comedy Club, 878 Peachtree St., Atlanta
HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $35
MORE INFO: Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase
THEATER
The Color Purple
WHAT: The Color Purple, based on the book written by Alice Walker. Follow the unforgettable journey of Celie as she discovers her own strength and resilience in the face of extreme adversity. Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ann-Carol Pence will oversee the Music Direction of a soulful and powerful score blending jazz, gospel, blues, and ragtime.
WHEN: Aug. 15-Sept. 15
WHERE: Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville
HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $31
MORE INFO: The Color Purple at Aurora Theatre
Cirque du Soleil: Corteo
WHAT: Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 15-18
WHERE: Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $44
MORE INFO: Cirque du Soleil: Corteo
Magic Men Australia
WHAT: Male dancers from Australia. 21 and over event only.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16
WHERE: Buckhead Theater, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $35.50
MORE INFO: Magic Men Australia
Atlanta Shakespeare Company's A Midsummer Night's Dream
WHAT: A fairy King and Queen come across four runaway lovers and a gaggle of amateur actors trying to rehearse a play in the forest. The magical royal couple meddles with their mortal lives, culminating in a comical cluster of confusion.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15-31
WHERE: Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse
HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $20
MORE INFO: Shakespeare Tavern
Our Town
WHAT: A fresh take on the iconic classic "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder, presented by Renegade Theatre Co.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 17 and 24, and 2 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25
WHERE: Virginia-Highlands Church, 743 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta
HOW MUCH: $20 suggested donation
MORE INFO: Renegade Theater Co.
ART/FILM
Inaugural Athens Film Festival
WHAT: The inaugural Athens Film Festival will showcase 80 features, narrative shorts, documentaries and animated shorts created by national and international filmmakers.
WHEN: Aug. 15-17
WHERE: At four downtown venues in Athens – Ciné, Flicker Theatre and Bar, the historic Morton Theatre and the Globe Upstairs
HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $25
MORE INFO: AthensFilm.com
The Secret Garden Gallery & Market
WHAT: Opening night for "The Secret Garden: A Local Exhibition Celebrating Art & Nature," where you can purchase both original pieces of art and plants. 10 local artisans, 10 incredible cocktails, food vendors, and live music.
WHEN: 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16
WHERE: Independent Distilling Co., 547 E. College Ave., Decatur
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO: Facebook event page
Paint the Night Gala at Fernbank Museum
WHAT: Event to raise money and awareness with Paint Love, a nonprofit that provides extraordinary arts programming to youth and communities facing poverty and trauma. There will be live music, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, live speakers, and an art auction.
WHEN: 6 p.m. to midnight Aug. 16
WHERE: Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta
HOW MUCH: $125 per person
MORE INFO: Facebook event page
FESTIVALS
2024 Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival
WHAT: The annual barbecue festival will feature plenty of barbecue and other food, headliners like Channing Wilson and Boy Named Banjo, Victory Brewing Company known for their Golden Monkey and Sour Monkey brews, 100 vendors, a Kid Zone full of inflatables, and more interactive family fun. This is a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition and official Georgia BBQ Championship event. Additional cooking events include a backyard contest for amateurs, Anything Butt, and Peach Dessert contests.
WHEN: 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 16 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive, Kennesaw
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO: Pigs & Peaches website
Piedmont Park Arts Festival
WHAT: The annual arts festival will feature approximately 250 artists, including painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalworkers, glass blowers, jewelry makers, crafters, and more. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase, a children's play area, and all-day DJ sets.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18
WHERE: Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO: Piedmont Park Arts Festival
Lithonia Market on Main
WHAT: A variety of vendors selling unique products, delicious food, live music, and more in an outdoor pop-up market. Perfect opportunity to support local businesses.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: Main Street, Lithonia
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO: Lithonia Market on Facebook
Pan African Festival
WHAT: The Pan African Festival will feature lively performances, food and beverages, vendors, and more.
WHEN: 2 to 10 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: Decatur Square, Decatur
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO: Pan African Festival
Atlanta Streets Alive
WHAT: Atlanta Streets Alive is a monthly open street festival in Midtown Atlanta. There are live performances, local vendors and businesses, demonstrations, information booths, food and beverages for sale, and more.
WHEN: 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18
WHERE: Peachtree Stree (closed for pedestrians)
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO: Atlanta Streets Alive
FOOD/DRINK
Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails Anniversary Party
WHAT: Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails is celebrating its first anniversary this weekend with a special menu, including smoked salmon injera rolls, pan-crisped duck breast, Afriki spicy beef stew, Ethiopian honey-glazed sea bass, Shito filet mignon, and more. Each evening will also feature traditional Ethiopian coffee service and African entertainment.
WHEN: Aug. 16-18
WHERE: 560 Dutch Valley Road, Atlanta
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO: Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails
SPORTS
USA Netball Premier League Launch
WHAT: Action-packed day of netball, entertainment, and fun. The Premier League is a "groundbreaking" competition that will revolutionize the netball landscape.
WHEN: Aug. 17 and 18
WHERE: Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Road, Lithonia (Saturday) and Lucious Sanders Recreation Center, 2484 Bruce St., Lithonia (Sunday)
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO: USA Netball Premier League Launch
Break Loose II Breakdancing Competition
WHAT: Hustle Hornets presents Break Loose II Breakdancing Competition featuring the best boys and girls of ages in the northwest area.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna
HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $10
MORE INFO: Break Loose II
OTHER
Line Creek Brewing Anniversary Party
WHAT: Line Creek Brewing is celebrating its 6th anniversary with a party. There will be live music by the Flint River Revelers and The Turpin Brothers & Friends, food from Fowl Play & Renegade Chef, and more.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: Line Creek Brewing, 150 Huddleston Rd, Peachtree City
HOW MUCH: Free general admission. VIP experience for $55 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MORE INFO: Line Creek Brewing Anniversary Party
4th Annual HoeWell Pool Party Hosted by Nick LaVelle
WHAT: The annual pool party with Nick LaVelle will feature food, vendors, drinks, music, celebrity guests, and more.
WHEN: 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: 754 Beaver Ruin Road, Lilburn
HOW MUCH: $15-$75 (free for ladies before 5 p.m.)
MORE INFO: HoeWell Pool Party
Hope Gibbs Book Signing
WHAT: Romance author Hope Gibbs will be signing books in Atlanta. She is known for her Southern contemporary romance novel titled Where the Grass Grows Blue and the main character lives in Atlanta.
WHEN: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: Virginia Highland Books, 1034 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO: Hope Gibbs Book Signing
The Livest Bingo Gameshow
WHAT: Three bingo rounds along with some fun intermission games. Hosted by Queenteelive. Sounds by DJ Baby Drea. Food, hookah, and alcoholic beverages are available for purchase.
WHEN: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: 5955 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO: The Livest Bingo Gameshow
The Connection Car Show
WHAT: The car show will feature different makes, models, and eras. There will also be food trucks, music, a kids zone, and amazing Savoy-themed exhibits. Participants are eligible to win the Savoy's Choice Award or one of 20 People's Choice Awards.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17
WHERE: Savoy Automobile Museum, 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville
HOW MUCH: $17 general admission at the gate
MORE INFO: Facebook events page
Coaster Fest
WHAT: Coaster Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia will offer an exclusive look at the park's most exhilarating coasters through unique behind-the-scenes tours, lift hill walks, exclusive ride times, and more.
WHEN: Aug. 17-18
WHERE: Six Flags Over Georgia
HOW MUCH: $70
MORE INFO: Coaster Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia
NEXT WEEK
HBCU Week at Atlanta Braves
WHAT: The Atlanta Braves will honor the contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities at their 7th annual HBCU night presented by Truist. Braves alumni who attended HBCUs include Bill Lucas (Florida A&M University), Ralph Garr (Grambling State University), Marvin Freeman (Jackson State University), and Marquis Grissom (Florida A&M University). Special ticket package, HBCU Night pregame party at Coca-Cola Roxy hosted by Big Tigger and DJ PNUT, a special pop-up shop, an on-field presentation, and more.
WHEN: 7:15 p.m. Aug. 22
WHERE: Truist Park
HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $45
MORE INFO: HBCU Night at Atlanta Braves
Karaoke Night at Your 3rd Spot
WHAT: Your 3rd Spot launches a weekly Karaoke Night this week. Late-night menu and specialty cocktails will be available.
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22
WHERE: Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta
HOW MUCH: $20 per person
MORE INFO: Your 3rd Spot
If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.