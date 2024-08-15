Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Aug. 16-18, 2024

article

Check out this exciting lineup of things to do this weekend in Atlanta and the surrounding areas, featuring everything from live music and arts festivals to comedy shows, theater performances, and family-friendly activities. Whether you're in the mood for a salsa social, a BBQ festival, or a night of Shakespeare, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

MUSIC

High Museum: Friday Jazz

WHAT: Live jazz at the High Museum every third Friday of the month.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Aug. 16

WHERE: High Museum, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free for members, $30 for non-members

MORE INFO: High Museum

Salsa Social at Callanwolde

WHAT: A night of Cuban music and dance with SALSAtlanta. Come early for a free class.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Aug. 16

WHERE: Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (space is limited)

MORE INFO: Eventbrite - Salsa Social at Callanwolde

Bird City Revolutionaries

WHAT: The Bird City Revolutionaries perform a mix of reggae, dub, and Afro-funk.

WHEN: 10 p.m. Aug. 16

WHERE: Southern Feedstore, 1245 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO: Bird City Revolutionaries Event

Iris City Concert Series & Market

WHAT: The Iris City Concert Series & Market will feature local vendors, delicious food and beverages, and live music. Family-friendly event.

WHEN: 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: Park at Sixth, 204 E. Solomon St., Griffin

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO: Downtown Griffin

Luke Bryan

WHAT: Georgia's own Luke Bryan is bringing his Mind of a Country Boy Tour to Atlanta. Bailey Zimmerman, Kameron Marlow, and Chayce Beckham will join the party.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: Truist Park

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $30

MORE INFO: Luke Bryan Concert at Truist Park

New Found Glory

WHAT: New Found Glory is bringing its Catalyst: 20 Years Later tour to Atlanta. Special guest Sincere Engineer.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: Heaven at The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $35

MORE INFO: New Found Glory at The Masquerade

Downtown Live: Wings & Strings

WHAT: Downtown Live: Wings & Strings will feature delicious chicken wings and entertainment by Ebony & Ivory and Michelle Waters. Family-friendly event.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO: Downtown Live: Wings & Strings

Sin Sundays at Josephine's

WHAT: Dance the night away to the hottest beats and enjoy delicious drinks.

WHEN: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Aug. 18

WHERE: Josephine's, 3277 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free with RSVP

MORE INFO: Sin Sundays at Josephine's

Forever Giving Thanks: 2024 Tour

WHAT: The Forever Giving Thanks: 2024 features performances by Beres Hammond and Third World.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18

WHERE: Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $100

MORE INFO: Forever Giving Thanks 2024 Tour

COMEDY

Jams & Jokes: A Night of Atlanta's Best Clean Comedy and Christian Music

WHAT: A night of clean comedy and Christian music featuring Cyrus Steele from DryBar Comedy and Steve Harvey’s Stand-Up Spotlight; Josh Harris from NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity and Sirius XM’s Pure Laughs; and Legacy the Prince, host of the Fresh Leftover Radio Show. Music by Joshua's Giants and Pat Soul and Father John Klein.

WHEN: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: $20-$35

MORE INFO: Jams & Jokes on Facebook

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

WHAT: Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase features 10 rapid-fire comedians doing their funniest 8 minutes.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: Laughing Skull Comedy Club, 878 Peachtree St., Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $35

MORE INFO: Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

THEATER

The Color Purple

WHAT: The Color Purple, based on the book written by Alice Walker. Follow the unforgettable journey of Celie as she discovers her own strength and resilience in the face of extreme adversity. Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ann-Carol Pence will oversee the Music Direction of a soulful and powerful score blending jazz, gospel, blues, and ragtime.

WHEN: Aug. 15-Sept. 15

WHERE: Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $31

MORE INFO: The Color Purple at Aurora Theatre

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

WHAT: Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 15-18

WHERE: Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $44

MORE INFO: Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

Magic Men Australia

WHAT: Male dancers from Australia. 21 and over event only.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16

WHERE: Buckhead Theater, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $35.50

MORE INFO: Magic Men Australia

Atlanta Shakespeare Company's A Midsummer Night's Dream

WHAT: A fairy King and Queen come across four runaway lovers and a gaggle of amateur actors trying to rehearse a play in the forest. The magical royal couple meddles with their mortal lives, culminating in a comical cluster of confusion.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15-31

WHERE: Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $20

MORE INFO: Shakespeare Tavern

Our Town

WHAT: A fresh take on the iconic classic "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder, presented by Renegade Theatre Co.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 17 and 24, and 2 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25

WHERE: Virginia-Highlands Church, 743 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: $20 suggested donation

MORE INFO: Renegade Theater Co.

ART/FILM

Inaugural Athens Film Festival

WHAT: The inaugural Athens Film Festival will showcase 80 features, narrative shorts, documentaries and animated shorts created by national and international filmmakers.

WHEN: Aug. 15-17

WHERE: At four downtown venues in Athens – Ciné, Flicker Theatre and Bar, the historic Morton Theatre and the Globe Upstairs

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $25

MORE INFO: AthensFilm.com

The Secret Garden Gallery & Market

WHAT: Opening night for "The Secret Garden: A Local Exhibition Celebrating Art & Nature," where you can purchase both original pieces of art and plants. 10 local artisans, 10 incredible cocktails, food vendors, and live music.

WHEN: 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16

WHERE: Independent Distilling Co., 547 E. College Ave., Decatur

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO: Facebook event page

Paint the Night Gala at Fernbank Museum

WHAT: Event to raise money and awareness with Paint Love, a nonprofit that provides extraordinary arts programming to youth and communities facing poverty and trauma. There will be live music, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, live speakers, and an art auction.

WHEN: 6 p.m. to midnight Aug. 16

WHERE: Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: $125 per person

MORE INFO: Facebook event page

FESTIVALS

2024 Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

WHAT: The annual barbecue festival will feature plenty of barbecue and other food, headliners like Channing Wilson and Boy Named Banjo, Victory Brewing Company known for their Golden Monkey and Sour Monkey brews, 100 vendors, a Kid Zone full of inflatables, and more interactive family fun. This is a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition and official Georgia BBQ Championship event. Additional cooking events include a backyard contest for amateurs, Anything Butt, and Peach Dessert contests.

WHEN: 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 16 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive, Kennesaw

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO: Pigs & Peaches website

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

WHAT: The annual arts festival will feature approximately 250 artists, including painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalworkers, glass blowers, jewelry makers, crafters, and more. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase, a children's play area, and all-day DJ sets.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18

WHERE: Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO: Piedmont Park Arts Festival

Lithonia Market on Main

WHAT: A variety of vendors selling unique products, delicious food, live music, and more in an outdoor pop-up market. Perfect opportunity to support local businesses.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: Main Street, Lithonia

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO: Lithonia Market on Facebook

Pan African Festival

WHAT: The Pan African Festival will feature lively performances, food and beverages, vendors, and more.

WHEN: 2 to 10 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: Decatur Square, Decatur

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO: Pan African Festival

Atlanta Streets Alive

WHAT: Atlanta Streets Alive is a monthly open street festival in Midtown Atlanta. There are live performances, local vendors and businesses, demonstrations, information booths, food and beverages for sale, and more.

WHEN: 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18

WHERE: Peachtree Stree (closed for pedestrians)

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO: Atlanta Streets Alive

FOOD/DRINK

Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails Anniversary Party

WHAT: Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails is celebrating its first anniversary this weekend with a special menu, including smoked salmon injera rolls, pan-crisped duck breast, Afriki spicy beef stew, Ethiopian honey-glazed sea bass, Shito filet mignon, and more. Each evening will also feature traditional Ethiopian coffee service and African entertainment.

WHEN: Aug. 16-18

WHERE: 560 Dutch Valley Road, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO: Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails

SPORTS

USA Netball Premier League Launch

WHAT: Action-packed day of netball, entertainment, and fun. The Premier League is a "groundbreaking" competition that will revolutionize the netball landscape.

WHEN: Aug. 17 and 18

WHERE: Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Road, Lithonia (Saturday) and Lucious Sanders Recreation Center, 2484 Bruce St., Lithonia (Sunday)

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO: USA Netball Premier League Launch

Break Loose II Breakdancing Competition

WHAT: Hustle Hornets presents Break Loose II Breakdancing Competition featuring the best boys and girls of ages in the northwest area.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $10

MORE INFO: Break Loose II

OTHER

Line Creek Brewing Anniversary Party

WHAT: Line Creek Brewing is celebrating its 6th anniversary with a party. There will be live music by the Flint River Revelers and The Turpin Brothers & Friends, food from Fowl Play & Renegade Chef, and more.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: Line Creek Brewing, 150 Huddleston Rd, Peachtree City

HOW MUCH: Free general admission. VIP experience for $55 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MORE INFO: Line Creek Brewing Anniversary Party

4th Annual HoeWell Pool Party Hosted by Nick LaVelle

WHAT: The annual pool party with Nick LaVelle will feature food, vendors, drinks, music, celebrity guests, and more.

WHEN: 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: 754 Beaver Ruin Road, Lilburn

HOW MUCH: $15-$75 (free for ladies before 5 p.m.)

MORE INFO: HoeWell Pool Party

Hope Gibbs Book Signing

WHAT: Romance author Hope Gibbs will be signing books in Atlanta. She is known for her Southern contemporary romance novel titled Where the Grass Grows Blue and the main character lives in Atlanta.

WHEN: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: Virginia Highland Books, 1034 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO: Hope Gibbs Book Signing

The Livest Bingo Gameshow

WHAT: Three bingo rounds along with some fun intermission games. Hosted by Queenteelive. Sounds by DJ Baby Drea. Food, hookah, and alcoholic beverages are available for purchase.

WHEN: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: 5955 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO: The Livest Bingo Gameshow

The Connection Car Show

WHAT: The car show will feature different makes, models, and eras. There will also be food trucks, music, a kids zone, and amazing Savoy-themed exhibits. Participants are eligible to win the Savoy's Choice Award or one of 20 People's Choice Awards.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17

WHERE: Savoy Automobile Museum, 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville

HOW MUCH: $17 general admission at the gate

MORE INFO: Facebook events page

Coaster Fest

WHAT: Coaster Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia will offer an exclusive look at the park's most exhilarating coasters through unique behind-the-scenes tours, lift hill walks, exclusive ride times, and more.

WHEN: Aug. 17-18

WHERE: Six Flags Over Georgia

HOW MUCH: $70

MORE INFO: Coaster Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia

NEXT WEEK

HBCU Week at Atlanta Braves

WHAT: The Atlanta Braves will honor the contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities at their 7th annual HBCU night presented by Truist. Braves alumni who attended HBCUs include Bill Lucas (Florida A&M University), Ralph Garr (Grambling State University), Marvin Freeman (Jackson State University), and Marquis Grissom (Florida A&M University). Special ticket package, HBCU Night pregame party at Coca-Cola Roxy hosted by Big Tigger and DJ PNUT, a special pop-up shop, an on-field presentation, and more.

WHEN: 7:15 p.m. Aug. 22

WHERE: Truist Park

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $45

MORE INFO: HBCU Night at Atlanta Braves

Karaoke Night at Your 3rd Spot

WHAT: Your 3rd Spot launches a weekly Karaoke Night this week. Late-night menu and specialty cocktails will be available.

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22

WHERE: Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: $20 per person

MORE INFO: Your 3rd Spot

