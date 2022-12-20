Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

article

Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning.

APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.

At the scene, officers met with an employee, who told them that the front door had been damaged and the store's ATM was gone.

The owner arrived a short time later and confirmed that an ATM with an undisclosed amount of cash in it was completely taken.

At this time, police have not identified any suspects in the burglary.

If you have any information about the theft, call the Atlanta Police Department.