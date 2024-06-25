Thief steals bottles of alcohol from Taverna, Atlanta PD looking for man

Image 1 of 3 ▼

On June 20, Atlanta Police Zone 2 officers responded to a business burglary at Taverna, located at 280 Buckhead Ave. NE.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the thief forcibly entered the establishment and stole multiple bottles of alcohol.

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the thief. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted through various channels:

Tip Line: 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Online: StopCrimeAtl.org

Text: Send CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637)

Individuals providing information do not need to disclose their identity and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.