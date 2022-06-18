These DIY gourmet ice cream sandwiches just might keep you cool this summer

It is already hot and not even officially summer. One metro Atlanta business is looking to cool people off.

It's called Cathy's Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches. CEO Cathy Cross, who is a Spelman College graduate, opened the business a few years ago and has since expanded.

The business looks to serve "gourmet ice cream sandwiches in an upbeat, inviting, and exciting atmosphere."

For those who cannot get by the business or aren't great at baking their own from-scratch cookies, there are Cathy's Gourmet Cookie Kits available with different cookie dough options that will ship nationwide.

For more details visit cathyscle.com.