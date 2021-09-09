'There is a God': Teachers pull together to gift custodian a car
HERNY COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta school custodian no longer has to walk to work, thanks to some generous faculty from his school.
A viral video surfaced from Unity Grove Elementary School in Henry County of staff gifting a custodian, known as "Mr. Chris," a car in August.
According to a Facebook post from the elementary school, two faculty members — Ms. MacDonald and Ms. Combs — collaborated to raise money to buy the car for a little more than $1,500 for about 76,000 miles.
Two people are seen leading "Mr. Chris" to the car and they put the keys in his hand. He seems shocked for a moment and freezes.
He then holds his arms in the air and exclaims, "There is a God."
After walking around the parking lot for a few seconds, he thanks his benefactors.
"I never would have dreamt of something like this," he said. "This is mind-blowing to me."
The school said staff didn't know at the time that they happened to purchase his favorite type of car.
"Unity Grove is a special place, and we are so grateful for the people who are in our lives," the school's Facebook post says.
