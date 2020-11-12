'Their lives existed to love God': Friend remembers Gwinnett couple killed during Zeta

It's been two weeks since Zeta ripped through Georgia taking down trees and claiming three lives in metro Atlanta.

A Gwinnett County couple was among the victims who were killed when a tree fell on their home.

The couple was identified as 24-year-old Grant Godbee and 23-year-old Mary Pence.

"It's impossible to capture even a glimpse of how amazing they were by those posts," said Paul Taylor Smith, a close friend of Grant and Mary's, "We've tried, but can't even scratch the surface."

Friends say to know Grant and Mary was to love them.

"At 24 years old, they were some of the most free generous, humble, kind, peace-filled, patient people I've ever met in my entire life," said Taylor Smith.

Grant is remembered for his humor and smile. His wife, Mary, was known for her patience and kind heart. The two had just started their lives together and were about to celebrate their first wedding anniversary at the beginning of November.

"Their lives existed to love the Lord their God with all their heart and soul, and they did that so well," said Taylor Smith.

But their lives were cut short last month when Zeta toppled a tree on their home. Police believe they were sleeping when it happened.

"Several of our friends have said that it doesn't feel real," described Taylor Smith, "This doesn't quite feel real yet."

The two were heavily involved in a Christian ministry group called FRVR FREE and The 501 Exchange. The couple helped create the group a few years ago.

"It was few and far between that we had an event they weren't there, and that they didn't help create," said Taylor Smith.

Friends of the couple said the tragedy has brought them closer together. They believe Grant and Mary's story won't end here.

If you are interested in helping the Grant and Mary's family, they ask any donations be given here.

