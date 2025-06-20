'The Wire' actor Tray Chaney's son 'graduates' from Shepherd Center

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Courtesy of Shepherd Center

The 19-year-old son of The Wire actor Tray Chaney is heading home after being badly injured by an EF-2 tornado that destroyed the family’s home in the Locust Grove area of Henry County.

What we know:

Tray and Malachi Chaney were relaxing at home on May 29 when the tornado hit. Malachi was thrown 300 feet from his second-floor bedroom. He suffered multiple broken ribs, facial fractures, and deep cuts.

A radar-confirmed tornado tore through Henry County on May 29, 2025. (FOX 5)

He was initially hospitalized in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. He was later moved to a regular room before being transferred to the Shepherd Center for rehabilitation.

The Shepherd Center is known for its work in helping people who have suffered spinal cord and brain injuries, traumatic injuries and amputations, strokes, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

Tray Chaney has documented everything that has happened to the family since the tornado on social media.

What they're saying:

In a video posted today on Instagram, he and Malachi, who is wearing a neck brace, are seen walking outside the center. Tray asks his son if it feels good to be walking outside, and Malachi replies that he hasn’t been outside in a minute. He also mentions looking forward to getting Chick-fil-A.

A short time later, Malachi posted a video of his "graduation" ceremony from Shepherd on his own Instagram account.

During the video, he told the staff that he loved them and thanked them for helping him.

Shepherd Center confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that Malachi graduated their Inpatient Acquired Brain Injury Rehabilitation program on Friday. His primary therapy team played graduation music and presented him with a certificate of achievement and a Shepherd Center T-shirt, which must be earned.

While in the program at SHepherd, he participated in several treatments, including speech, occupational, physical, and recreational therapy. Next week, he will begin at Pathways, which is Shepherd Center's comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation program for people recovering from a brain injury.

Tray Chaney has described the days since the tornado destroyed their home as "complete HELL." He says the process of dealing with the insurance company hasn’t been easy and that "being treated as if we didn’t almost die is insane." Chaney says he will continue to go to war for his family regardless of the circumstances.