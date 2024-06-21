'The Lion King' tickets at Fox Theatre on sale at 10 a.m. June 21

article

Disney Theatrical Group and Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta have announced that tickets for the highly anticipated return of Disney’s "The Lion King" will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 21. The show will be held at the Fox Theatre from Oct.r 2 to Oct. 20, with the official opening night on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Performances will be held on multiple dates, with Extra Magic Packages offering premium seats and merchandise. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Theatre Box Office, by phone, or online. Group orders of ten or more can also be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at (855)-285-8499.

For exact days and times, visit broadwayinatlanta.com.

"The Lion King" has been touring North America for over 22 years, welcoming over 23 million theatergoers. It remains the longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour in North America. The show has played in over 90 cities and returns to Atlanta with its impressive legacy.

About The Lion King

Celebrating 26 years on Broadway, "The Lion King" has been seen by over 112 million people in 28 global productions. The show has made theatrical history with multiple long-running productions and has been performed in nine languages. Its worldwide gross surpasses any film, Broadway show, or entertainment title in box office history.

"The Lion King" has won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and numerous other prestigious awards. Directed and designed by Julie Taymor, with music by Elton John, Tim Rice, and Lebo M, the show features a blend of Western popular music and African rhythms.

The creative team includes Michael Curry (masks and puppets), Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), and many others. For more information, visit LionKing.com. The Atlanta engagement is part of the 2024/2025 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season.