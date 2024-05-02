The Home Depot Backyard makes 'world travel' simple

Leave your luggage at home, and don’t worry about arriving at the airport two hours early — your next globe-trotting adventure is as easy as driving down to The Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium!

The Home Depot Backyard will launch its 2024 season with the "Truist Night Market: Passport Edition" this evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., filling the 11-acre green space with some of the city’s top chefs, beverage-makers, and artists.

As you can guess from the title, the evening of open-air shopping and dining will feature an international travel theme, reflected in the live entertainment — provided by Atlanta’s own Latin ensemble C.O.T. Band — and in the eclectic lineup of represented restaurants. A few of our Good Day Atlanta favorites will be part of the evening: for example, you’ll find beer from Athens-based Creature Comforts and treats from Belén de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries.

"Truist Night Market: Passport Edition" kicks off a very busy season for The Home Depot Backyard, with 27 weeks of free community programming beginning on Monday, May 6th. As featured last year on Good Day Atlanta, the free programming includes Health & Wellness (including yoga and bootcamp classes), Arts & Culture (we’re talking movie screenings and storytelling), and Inspired Learning (self-defense and gardening, anyone?) events — all led by top city instructors and aimed at enriching the lives of residents.

For a full list of upcoming events at The Home Depot Backyard, click here. And for food and beverage tickets to tonight’s "Truist Night Market: Passport Edition," click here.