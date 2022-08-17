'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' taping 2022 midterms shows in Atlanta

article

Tickets are available for multiple tapings of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" from Downtown Atlanta.

The Comedy Central show that comments on currently political events will be recorded at the Tabernacle from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3. The show, typically taped in New York, is visiting battleground states as part of its "on-the-ground midterm election coverage" from Georgia, a traditionally Republican-friendly state that elected two Democratic senators and President Joe Biden in 2020.

Episodes will air nightly on Comedy Central and will be available on Paramount+ the following day. Tickets can be requested at dailyshowtickets.com.

The show is highlighting so-called key races in the 2022 midterm elections. It previously visited battleground states like Ohio and Florida for midterms.