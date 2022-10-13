The Carter Center will monitor Midterm Election in Fulton County

article

The Carter Center, which has independently observed the validity of elections around the world, will be monitoring the upcoming Midterm Election in Fulton County.

Nonpartisan observers will focus primarily on absentee ballot issuance and processing, early voting and Election Day polling places, Election Day operations in the elections' office, and post-election procedures.

The center’s involvement falls under the performance review provisions of Georgia state law.

"Our experience around the world has shown us that providing objective information about election processes is critical to strengthening election administration and building public confidence in elections," said Paige Alexander, The Carter Center’s CEO in a release. "We are glad to be able to conduct independent, nonpartisan observation of key aspects of the election process in our home county."

The Carter Center says the goal is to ensure a fair election and not complicate the election process.

The center’s efforts was met with positive reaction by both state and local officials.

"We are grateful to The Carter Center for providing their expertise and believe that it will help lead to an efficient resolution of the performance review process," said Ryan Germany, General Counsel to the Georgia Secretary of State and Performance Review Board member.

"We are fortunate that the Carter Center is here in Fulton County, knowing that their work observing elections is respected around the globe," said Cathy Woolard, Chair of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections. "We are committed to continuous improvement of Fulton County Elections and are glad for this opportunity to ensure confidence in our elections process."

The Carter Center will share its findings with the Performance Review or the Elections and Registration boards.

The center monitored Georgia’s risk-limiting audit of the 2020 presidential election It has been pioneering election observations since 1989 and has monitored more than 113 elections in Africa, Latin America, and Asia.