The Bert Show's Big Thank You campaign brings joy to the troops

It’s the holiday season and Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but for deployed service members, the holidays may not be as joyous a time.

That's where The Bert Show's Big Thank You campaign comes in.

The Bert Show team asked its audience to write handwritten letters of gratitude for members of the U.S. military who'll be spending the holidays serving our country.

FOX 5 spoke to the Bert Show's Kristin Klingshirn about her personal ties to the effort.

The letters went out in the mail Wednesday and organizers expect them to be delivered by Thanksgiving.