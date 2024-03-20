The Atlanta Student Movement: Historic markers commemorate 60-year legacy

Inspired by the sit-ins in Greensboro, North Carolina, a group of Atlanta university students from Clark, Morehouse, Spelman and Morris Brown set out to use non-violent tactics to change America.

More than 60 years later, historical markers went up commemorating the work of the Atlanta Student Movement.

Atlanta Student Movement historic marker unveiled

A historical marker was unveiled to the 60-year legacy of the Atlanta Student Movement on March 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

There is a quadrant on Clark Atlanta University's campus that was considered sacred grounds. It is where hundreds of Atlanta University students would gather to pray and organize before marching into Downtown Atlanta to protest white-only businesses and restaurants.

"It was probably the first and maybe the only time that you had that cross collegiate unity for any major cause," Morehouse College 1962 graduate Charles Black revealed.

Black was a courageous student back in the 1960s who had a burning passion for equality.]

Black said it was student leader, Lonnie King, who convinced the students that they could force change in Atlanta. Black recalled the first meeting.

"We talked about this non-violent approach. This idea whose time had come," Atlanta Student Movement leader Charles Black recalled.

Black said most college presidents in the AUC tried to talk the students out of protesting and boycotting, but they were insistent.

"One of them suggested ‘If you are going to do this, you should let the city know, let the world know why you are doing it.’ And that led to the publication called the Appeal for Human Rights'" Black reflected.

Legacy of the Atlanta Student Movement

Civil rights activist and politician Julian Bond was one of the organizers back then, his son, Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond has been instrumental in ensuring that the story of the Atlanta Student Movement is told.

The councilman said it started with a conversation at Yates and Milton Drugstore.

"Lonnie King, Dr., Lonnie King approached Joe Pierce and Julian Bond to talk about the Greensboro sit-ins. That is the genesis of the Atlanta Student Movement," Michael Julian Bond shared.

About 10 of the original students were present as history markers were erected to commemorate their courageous work of desegregation.

"These former students not only had to fight against racial injustice from the other side, but they also had to fight the administration. So, we celebrate you," CAU President Dr. George French proclaimed.

One of the leaders of the Atlanta Student Movement said the battle is not won and challenged everyone to keep fighting racial injustice in the 21st century.