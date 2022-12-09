The Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety release its annual state report card

The Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety just released it's annual report which ranks each state and D.C. on how their traffic safety measures help reduce motor vehicle deaths and injuries.

In the report published on Dec. 6, states were given green, yellow or red ratings based on their progress toward enacting a variety of traffic safety laws.

"Every day, 115 people are needlessly killed on our roadways," writes Catherine Chase President of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

The report cited a public opinion survey from Engine Insights Caravan which found that two-thirds of respondents said that not enough is being done to reduce dangerous driving behaviors.

"In addition to the physical and emotional toll of crashes, they also impose a significant financial burden on society. The annual economic cost of motor vehicle crashes is $314 billion," the report writes.

An increase in car crashes in 2021

42,915 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, an increase of 10.5% over 2020, according to the report. Additionally, the report says out of 34 developed countries, the U.S. was one of only three countries that experienced an increase in road deaths, compared to the past three years.

What can be done?

The organization said more needs to be done in auto safety, calling for safer vehicles.

"Advocates supports requiring the next generation of verified safety technologies including AEB, impaired driving prevention technology, and others as standard equipment on new vehicles to add to this remarkable, lifesaving legacy," the report reads.

States at a glance

Here's the current report card, according to the Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety.

• Only 5 states (LA, MD, OR, RI, WA) and DC received a Green rating, showing significant advancement toward adopting all of Advocates’ recommended optimal laws.

• 36 states (AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MN, MS, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI) received a Yellow rating, indicating that improvement is needed because of gaps in Advocates’ recommended optimal laws

• 9 states (FL, MA, MI, MO, MT, NE, ND, SD, WY) received a Red rating, indicating these states fall dangerously behind in adoption of Advocates’ recommended optimal laws.

Read the full report here.