At least 8 killed in Thanksgiving traffic crashes across Georgia

Traffic crashes resulted in the deaths of at least eight people in Georgia on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers responded around 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on state highway 111 in south Georgia where a gray Ram pick-up truck collided with a white Ford van. Nine people were inside the van at the time, of which five were killed. The four other passengers were taken by helicopter to a trauma center in Thomasville and in Tallahassee, Florida. The driver of the Ram truck was severely injured and taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Authorities will release the names of the victims once family members have been notified.

Troopers based at Post 15 in Perry responded to a fatal crash in which a person died. GSP has not yet released further details on that wreck.

In Henry County, police also responded to a fatal crash on Thanksgiving morning.

A person was killed in a wreck in Columbus. Local police were handling the investigation.