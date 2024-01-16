Expand / Collapse search
Tesla car thief not so lucky in second heist, Fayetteville police say

By
Published 
Fayetteville
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tesla car stolen from Fayetteville dealership

Fouad Kemal is accused of stealing a Tesla from a Fayetteville dealership twice. How the police say the Maryland man used fake information to obtain the high-priced car.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Police in Fayetteville say a man who stole a Tesla from a dealership last December returned in January to try it again. Unfortunately for him, it didn't go so well the second time.

Police say 24-year-old Fouad Kemal of Silver Springs, Maryland used the Tesla app to order a new car for pickup at the Fayetteville dealership last December.

Police say he took delivery, but used fake information to swindle the company out of the $112,000 car.

Tesla dealership

On Jan. 6, police say Kemal returned to the dealership after making another online purchase using a fake ID for another new Tesla. Police say employees remembered him and called 911.

Kemal and another man, who police say was not part of the first Tesla purchase, were arrested on the spot.

Fouad Kemal and Hazma Addow

Kemal was charged with two counts of financial identity fraud and forgery, as well as theft by taking and theft by deception.

Hazma Addow, 26, of Stone Mountain was charged with one count of financial identity fraud and one count of obstruction of an officer.

Fayetteville police are continuing to investigate and say there may have been more crimes committed. More charges are possible.

Tesla was unable to recover the first stolen car, according to police.