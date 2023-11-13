Video: Tesla-driving thieves knab $10K in clothing from metro Atlanta store

Two men ran from a metro Atlanta Kohl’s store, their arms full of more than $10,000 in clothing, and sped from the scene in a Tesla.

If driving a Tesla is a status symbol and a statement about their commitment to the environment, investigators say it’s not what they drive, but what they took that caught their eye.

It happened in Coweta County on October 29 and the sheriff’s office shared video of the theft.

Investigators say one of the men scoured the department store, picking out a mountain of men’s activewear while the other man was the getaway driver.

The two men are wanted for similar crimes in metro Atlanta.

If you have any information on the suspects in the surveillance video, contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.