Teresa Black trial: Mother found not guilty of son's murder

A DeKalb County jury has found Teresa Black not guilty of the murder of her 6-year-old son.

After deliberating for hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, the jury reached a verdict, finding Black guilty of only concealing her son's death. The jury did not find Black guilty on five of the six counts, including murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children.

On Feb. 26, 1999, a cemetery worker preparing for a funeral found the body of William Hamlton in a wooded area on Clifton's Springs Road. Investigators discovered someone laid out his body. He had been there for months and his remains had weathered the elements. There were no signs of foul play.

Teresa Ann Black in court

For more than two decades, the boy's identity was unknown, until a facial reconstruction led to a tip that ended with Black's arrest.

Family members told the court that they had tried to see the boy multiple times and never knew he had died. Hamilton's biological father testified that he had been told by Black that the boy was staying with family in Atlanta and had received requests for child support years after his son had died.

As the counts were read, the boy's father walked out of the court.

After more than 20 witnesses and four days of testimony, the prosecution rested its case on Monday.

Black's defense team called only one witness before wrapping up their case on Monday afternoon. During Tuesday's closing statements, prosecutors portrayed Black as a negligent mother who failed to provide medical care to her son when needed, allegedly leading to his death. They assert that she then lied and concealed his death for years.

"She discarded him as if he was trash and left him in a wooded area to slowly decompose," Senior DeKalb County Assistant District Attorney TyShawn Jackson said during closing arguments.

Black's defense team countered during their closing arguments, attempting to convince the jury that she wasn't a bad mother and that the evidence does not support the allegations against her. Black broke down in tears as her lawyer was delivering his closing arguments.

"She gave him some over the counter medicine because he didn’t feel good," said her defense attorney Ryan Bozarth.

Black’s defense team told jurors that she was too scared to call for help and kept hiding her son’s death because she was concerned. They said the evidence presented does not show she’s guilty.

"She didn't tell anyone about William for a day, that day became a week, a week became months and years, and it became 23 years," Bozarth said. "But she never forgot him, she never stopped regretting that mistake."

With the jury's decision, Black will be sentenced for the one count on Friday.