Teresa Ann Black Trial: Mother accused of murdering 6-year-old son waives last chance to testify

DeKalb County prosecutors and lawyers for the woman accused of killing her young son more than two decades ago have rested their cases.

Just minutes after the defense rested on Monday, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick told jurors that the most important part of their civic duty begins.

The judge says following closing arguments Tuesday morning, the jury will begin deliberating Teresa Black’s fate.

"My goal is for you to have the case by lunch," she said. "Hang in there with me, we're almost at the end."

Black is charged with murdering her son, 6-year-old William Hamilton, and concealing his death for more than two decades.

Technology played a key role in identifying the remains of 6-year-old William Hamilton. (Supplied)

After more than 20 witnesses, prosecutors rested their case.

It was then the defense’s turn. They called a single witness, a forensic pathologist.

"The degree of decomposition can obscure findings," said Dr. Jane Turner, the forensic pathologist.

The expert witness, who has years of experience working as a medical examiner, reviewed the case and testified on Black’s behalf. Her defense team’s goal was to create doubt in the prosecution’s case.

"Is there any evidence to support the conclusion that the manner of death in this case was homicide," the defense attorney asked Turner. She responded, "no."

One of the big questions hanging over this trial was whether Black would try to clear her name by taking the stand in her own defense, but she decided against it.

"Have you had enough time to talk with your attorneys about whether or not you'd like to testify in this case," the judge asked Black. She responded, "yes".

The judge then asked, "What would you like to do?"

"I will not be testifying," Black responded.

Deliberations are expected to begin Tuesday. Black faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.