Teresa Black trial: Mother set to be sentenced for concealing son's death

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County judge is set to sentence a mother found guilty of concealing the death of her son more than 20 years ago.

On Wednesday, a jury found Teresa Black guilty of concealing 6-year-old William Hamilton's death. They acquitted her on five other counts, including murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. 

During the trial, prosecutors attempted to portray Black as a negligent mother who failed to provide medical care to her son when needed, allegedly leading to his death. They assert that she then lied and concealed his death for years.

"She discarded him as if he was trash and left him in a wooded area to slowly decompose," Senior DeKalb County Assistant District Attorney TyShawn Jackson said in her closing arguments.

Teresa Black found not guilty in son's murder

Teresa Black was found not guilty of murdering her 6-year-old son. DA Sherry Boston expressed her disappointment after the verdict was reached.

Black's defense team countered during their closing arguments, telling the jury that she wasn't a bad mother and that the evidence did not support the allegations against her. 

"She gave him some over-the-counter medicine because he didn’t feel good," defense attorney Ryan Bozarth said.

Black’s defense team told jurors that she was too scared to call for help and kept hiding her son’s death because she was concerned. They said the evidence presented does not show she’s guilty.

"She didn't tell anyone about William for a day, that day became a week, a week became months and years, and it became 23 years," Bozarth said. "But she never forgot him, she never stopped regretting that mistake."

Teresa Ann Black in court

Black is facing up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Her attorney says they plan to appeal the conviction.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Teresa Black cold case murder trial jury foreman speaks about verdict

Minutes after a DeKalb County jury made their decision, two jurors who made that decision spoke to FOX 5.

"The jury had a very hard task in this case," said Samuel Logan, the jury foreman.

Black faced six charges, including two counts of felony murder. The jury only found her guilty of concealing her son’s death.

"The evidence was limited at best as far as physical evidence to support the charges that were brought upon Teresa Black by the state," Logan said.

Teresa Ann Black in court

"It was emotional for all of us," said Jonathan Mittleman, another juror on the case. "There was one lady who was crying in the jury room."

Jurors say they wanted to do more but their hands were tied. 

"We all didn't want the outcome that we got, but we felt this was the fairest based on the law," Mittleman said.

Teresa Black verdict: DA ‘disappointed’ 

Prosecutors pushed hard during the trial to get a conviction, but Wednesday afternoon were disappointed by the jury’s verdict to acquit Black on the murder charges, but still found her guilty of concealing her son’s death. 

Teresa Black 'not guilty' verdict disappoints DA

Teresa Ann Black was found not guilty in the murder of her 6-year-old son, William Hamilton. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to explain the jury's verdict.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston expressed her disappointment at the verdict in a press conference held Wednesday afternoon.

"While we respect the jury's verdict, I would be lying if I [said] we weren't disappointed. We still believe she is responsible for young William's death," Sherry said. "Teresa Bailey may have walked away and abandoned her son in 1999, but today I'm proud to say that the people in this room and in this community never did. Today, William DaShawn Hamilton has his name back, and he will never be forgotten."

DeKalb County prosecutors say cold cases are difficult to prove, but they will make sure she serves time in prison for what she was convicted of.