Teresa Ann Black trial: Lawyers give closing arguments in murdered child cold case

In a DeKalb County courtroom, closing arguments have concluded in the case against Teresa Ann Black, who stands accused of murdering her six-year-old son, William Hambleton, over 25 years ago.

Black faces charges of murdering her son and concealing his death for more than two decades. Hambleton's body was discovered in a wooded area near a small cemetery on Clifton's Springs Road in February 1999, and his identity remained unknown for more than 20 years.

After more than 20 witnesses and four days of testimony, the prosecution rested its case on Monday. Black's defense team called only one witness before wrapping up their case yesterday afternoon. During today's closing statements, prosecutors portrayed Black as a negligent mother who failed to provide medical care to her son when needed, allegedly leading to his death. They assert that she then lied and concealed his death for years.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Black's defense team countered during their closing arguments, attempting to convince the jury that she wasn't a bad mother and that the evidence does not support the allegations against her. Black broke down in tears as her lawyer was delivering his closing arguments.

Deliberations are expected to begin within the next hour or so. If convicted, Teresa Black faces up to life in prison.

Hamilton's lifeless body was discovered in a DeKalb County cemetery in 1999, a mystery that has remained unsolved for 25 years. Referred to as "John Clifton Doe" during the investigation, the boy's identity remained elusive until 2019, when a facial reconstruction led to a breakthrough.

Former FOX 5 reporter Angeline Hartmann, who initially reported on the discovery of the boy's remains, played a crucial role in unearthing his identity. Hartmann later became the communications director for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

It was a tip to that organization from Ava in North Carolina, recognizing the boy as her former neighbor, which ultimately led to Black's arrest in Phoenix, Arizona. Ava recalled Black's return to North Carolina without her son, unable to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding his whereabouts.

On June 28, 2022, a DeKalb County grand jury returned an indictment against Black on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and concealing the death of another.