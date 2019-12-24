Tennessee man wanted in Nashville bar stabbing that killed 2

Nashville police have named a suspect in the deadly stabbing of two men outside a bar.

Tennessee Police say Michael Mosley should be considered armed and dangerous. (Metro Nashville Police)

Officials announced that 23-year-old Michael Mosley has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted List in connection to the stabbing.

The stabbing happened Saturday at around 2:50 a.m. outside the Dogwood Bar and Grill.

Mosley allegedly made an unwanted advance toward a female friend of 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni.

Officials say Beathard and Trapeni tried to intervene and got into a fight with Mosley. During the fight Beathard and Trapeni were stabbed in their sides, authorities said. A third stabbing victim was treated and released from a hospital.

Beathard was the brother of San Fransico 49ers back-up quarterback C.J. Beathard and grandson of former Atlanta Falcons scout Bobby Beathard.

Mosley faces two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.