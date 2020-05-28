Tennessee man facing drug charges following traffic stop in Lumpkin County

A man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in north Georgia Thursday.

Bobby Dail Rush, 51, of Cookeville, Tennessee, is facing a number of charges after being pulled over by deputies with the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office.

May 28, 2020 - Suspect Bobby Rush (Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said during the traffic stop deputies found more than four ounces of methamphetamines, a handgun, and over $2,000 cash.

Rush has been charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule II narcotic, and possession of drug-related objects.