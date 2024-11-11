Temple police officer's vehicle struck by suspected DUI driver

article

A Temple Police Department officer escaped injury Sunday night after his vehicle was hit by another driver who allegedly attempted to pass him while under the influence.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 113 and McKenzie Bridge Road when K9 Officer L. Hebert was stopped, waiting to make a turn. According to police, Urias Rabi Lopez of Carrollton failed to stop and attempted to pass Officer Hebert’s vehicle, hitting it on the driver’s side and causing moderate damage.

Lopez continued driving until Officer Hebert initiated a traffic stop, at which point the suspect pulled over. Georgia State Police arrived on the scene and took Lopez into custody on suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Carroll County Jail. No injuries were reported in the incident.