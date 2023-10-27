Teen in shooting near Atlantic Station that killed 12 and 15-year-old offered plea deal

One of the teen suspects in the 2022 deadly shooting along the 17th Street Bridge that claimed the lives of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson has agreed to a plea deal.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 5, 17-year-old A’Micael Aziz pleaded guilty to some of the charges against him in exchange for a 10 sentence. He must serve five.

Aziz plead guilty to two counts of causing another person to become a member of a street gang. The four other charges against Aziz were dropped.

Five other people, Antonio Jackson, Toney Wilson, Demetrius Hill, Deandre Forston and DeRodney Russell, were arrested and also face murder charges. Court records show their case was on the court calendar, but it is unclear if any deals were offered to them.

Charles and Jackson were among a group of teenagers who had been escorted off Atlantic Station property the night of Nov. 26, 2022 when shots were fired. The pair were killed, and multiple other people were injured.

