Police searching for man accused of sexual assault at Henry County home

Henry County police want to find a man they say is wanted for sexually assaulting a woman inside her home.

Police say the man broke into the Stockbridge home on Wednesday night and held his victim at gunpoint.

The man then stole the woman's 2007 gray Lexus RX and fled the scene after the assault, investigators said.

Authorities shared two photos of the man in hopes someone could identify him.

(Henry County Police Department)

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Henry County detectives at (770) 288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121, or send tips to (770) 220-7009.