Teens shot each other to death inside car, Forest Park police say

Police in Forest Park are investigating an overnight double shooting after a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old allegedly shot each other to death inside a car.

The Forest Park Police Department said officers found two men with gunshot wounds inside a Toyota Avalon after midnight on Sunday near a Chevron on Morrow Road.

Police said a 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, but first responders rushed 19-year-old Emonte Gunn to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police have not released the 16-year-old victim's name.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the two fired shots inside the vehicle and shot each other multiple times. Police said there were two other people in the car who were not injured.

Police said there were no details as to what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses or anyone with knowledge of the incident can contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.

