2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man

Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June.

The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder.

It happened at the Supa Suds car wash located at 590 PioNono Avenue in Macon just before 11:30 p.m. on June 14. Bibb County deputies said Freddie Crowell was shot and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Crowell would die about a month later from his injuries, deputies said.

Investigators said they were able to connect the two teens to the shooting. Warrants were issued and the pair was taken into custody without further incident.

Both teens were being held without bond as of Thursday afternoon. Their names have not been released.

A motive for the shooting was not released.