Teenager shot, killed late Saturday night in Atlanta's Peoplestown neighborhood

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 16-year-old male was shot late Saturday night, Feb. 10, in the 900 block of Linman Avenue SE near Haygood Avenue in the Peoplestown neighborhood.

According to Atlanta police, he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but died because of his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

The teen has not been identified at this time by police. 

Police did not provide any information about possible motive or potential suspects. 

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.