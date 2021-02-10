Teen arrested and charged in connection to Athens double shooting

The 17-year-old who was wanted in connection to a January double shooting in Athen was arrested and charged Wednesday, police say.

Freddarius Griffith is suspected of shooting 18-year-olds Jeffery Thorpe and Jaden Williams on January 31.

Police said the victims were found in the area of Crows Nest Court, but investigators later determined the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Highland Park Drive.

Griffith is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by a person Under 18, and three counts of violation of the criminal street gang act, police say.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 762-400-7060.

