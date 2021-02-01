2 teens shot in Athens recovering

Police in Athens have released the names of two teens shot on Sunday.

Jeffery Thorpe, 18, and Jaden Williams, 18, was rushed to an area hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the men were found in the area of Crows Nest Court, but investigators later determined the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Highland Park Drive.

Details surrounding the shooting including a possible suspect have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

