Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County
4
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:45 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Clay County

2 teens shot in Athens recovering

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens have released the names of two teens shot on Sunday.

Jeffery Thorpe, 18, and Jaden Williams, 18, was rushed to an area hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the men were found in the area of Crows Nest Court, but investigators later determined the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Highland Park Drive.

Details surrounding the shooting including a possible suspect have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.