Teenage business owners providing workshops to help other kids become entrepreneurs

Two teenage entrepreneurs are hoping to inspire other young kids to become business owners.

The Newton County brothers have been in business for several years selling a variety of accessories including bow ties.

Jabez Jenkins is 15-years-old and his younger brother Christopher is 14 years old. After successfully launching Kings and Gents accessories in 2018, they’re now hosting virtual workshops to teach other young men the steps to successfully start their own business venture.

"We want to see other kids be successful just like us," Jabez explained.

The Jenkins brothers first began sharpening their sewing skills when they were just toddlers.

"You got the pedal at the sewing machine," Christopher explained. "It's like driving a car. It makes you feel good."

When Jabez was 9, the brothers said he made bow ties and hair bows for his classmates during career day at his school.

The family told us the products sold out in minutes and they knew this could be a success.

"Our business has been very successful thanks to God. He's been leading us into the right path, meeting the right people and we are very blessed," Jabez explained.

The young men are very busy spending their day balancing school, sports, and cutting and sewing bow ties, pocket squares, belts, and other accessories.

They’re also authors, writing the children's book Bow Tie Brothers.

"The goal is to be in Macy's and other big stores like Burlington, Ross, Marshalls," Christopher explained.

With this success, the teenagers are now giving back.

This Sunday, they’ll host a ‘kidpreneur’ workshop providing kids with tips on getting brand deals, starting a purpose-driven business, and creating generational wealth.

"At a young age, some kids aren't taught how we're taught like how to grow money, how to invest in things, how to live your life at a young age," Jabez said.

The virtual workshop will be one hour and the Jenkins’ have partnered with an organization to give away three-piece suits to the participants.

"If we expand it, that means more people are feeling good about themselves because they are doing that can produce something good with them and not do something bad," Jabez said.

Click here to learn more about the workshop.

_____

