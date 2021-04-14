Teen wounded in DeKalb County apartment shooting

Stunned residents gathered near the scene of a DeKalb County apartment complex that left a 19-year-old male wounded. DeKalb County detectives worked into the evening on Wednesday collecting evidence.

The teenage victim’s vehicle crashed into a tree in a wooded area at the Fairington Village Apartments on Fairington Village Road near the city of Stonecrest on Wednesday afternoon.

Early in the investigation, police provided few details in the case.

Police were on-scene at Stonecrest Townhomes on Wednesday

Residents told FOX 5 some sort of altercation unfolded in the parking lot between individuals who then started shooting at each other.

Police haven't said whether the man shot was involved in the incident or an innocent bystander.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital as investigators worked the scene to determine what sparked the violence.

A police spokesman told FOX 5 they have not identified any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department

