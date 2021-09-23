Teen wanted for murder in Tennessee caught in Decatur

DeKalb County deputies and SWAT members have arrested a teenager Thursday who is wanted in Tennessee on murder charges.

Officials tell FOX 5 the DeKalb County Fugitive Unit arrested the 16-year-old suspect at a home in Decatur.

According to investigators, the teen was wanted on a warrant out of Clarksville, Tennessee charging them with first-degree murder.

The charges stem from a drive-by shooting that killed Emmanuel Tyson on Aug. 20, 2021.

The teen, whose name has not been release, was taken to the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center and is awaiting extradition.

