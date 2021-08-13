Teen shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot multiple times Thursday night in southwest Atlanta.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at 532 Cleveland Ave SW.

The victim told investigators that he did not know who shot him or why. The teen was taken to the hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

