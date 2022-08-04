Sleeping teenager shot by gunman at SE Atlanta home, police say

An injured 19-year-old Atlanta man has been rushed to the hospital after a gunman fired shots into his bedroom.

Investigators tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 2:20 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responding to a person shot call arrived at the scene to find the 19-year-old victim shot in the leg.

Police say the teen was asleep when the gunshots rang out in the neighborhood.

In total, over a dozen rounds were fired, hitting windows and the sides of homes in the area. At this point, it appears that the teen was the only one injured and that he was not targeted.

Medics rushed the teen to an area hospital. At last report he was alert and breathing.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects in the case.

If you have any information about the shooting that could help in the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.