17-year-old boy found shot at SW Atlanta home, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are searching for the gunman in the shooting of a teen at a southwest Atlanta home on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. at a home on the 2200 block of Meadowlane Drive SW.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 17-year-old victim who had been shot at least once.

Medics rushed the teen to a local hospital for treatment. Officials say he is expected to survive his injuries.

The teen was not able to tell investigators who shot him or why someone would shoot him.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.