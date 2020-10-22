Teen pleads guilty in planned attack at Gainesville church

article

A Gainesville teen charged in connection to a planned attack on a north Georgia church that authorities say was racially motivated has pleaded guilty.

On Thursday afternoon, a judge sentenced the now 17-year-old girl to 10 years on probation. She will stay at the Department of Juvenile Justice until she is 21.

Police said the teen, a 16-year-old student at Gainesville High School at the time, planned a knife attack to murder church members at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville because they were black.

According to Gainesville police, students told school counselors that the teen had a notebook with detailed plans to commit murder at the church. It outlined plans to commit the killings in the middle of the sanctuary.

Bethel A.M.E. Church is part of the AME church family, which include congregations at the Charleston, South Carolina church where Dylan Roof shot to death nine black members in 2015.

