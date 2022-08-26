Police: 2 teens arrested, 1 on the run for murder of Suwanee 16-year-old

article

Police say they have two teenage suspects in custody and are searching for one other fugitive on the run for the murder of a teen in the parking lot of a Suwanee apartment complex in July.

On the afternoon of July 19, Officers were called out to The Residences on McGinnis Ferry apartments located in the 4000 block of McGinnis Ferry Road after reports of a person shot.

Suwanee police said when officers arrived they found the body 16-year-old Abel Castellanos in the parking lot of the leasing office. The teen has suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

After a month of investigating, officers arrested 16-year-old Lawrenceville resident Miguel Gabriel Flores for Castellanos' murder. The teen is in custody at the Regional Youth Detention Center charged with felony murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

Friday morning, officials say they also arrested 17-year-old Jermaine Dondi Rimson at a location out of state and charged him with felony murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

A third suspect, identified as Joshua Ryan Poteat of Lawrenceville, Georgia, remains at large.

Tipsters can call Detective Dawn Zaenglein at 470-360-0689 or 770-904-7627.