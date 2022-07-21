Teen gunned down at Suwannee apartment, gunman on the run

article

Police are searching for the person who shot a teen in the parking lot of a Suwanee apartment complex on Tuesday.

Officers were called out around 6:50 p.m. to The Residences on McGinnis Ferry apartments located in the 4000 block of McGinnis Ferry Road.

Suwanee police said when officers arrived they found the body of a 16-year-old boy in the parking lot of the leasing office. The teen has suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Investigators spent the evening combing over the scenes and speaking to residents. They are asking anyone who may have seen something or has information about the deadly shooting to come forward.

Tipsters can call Detective Dawn Zaenglein at 470-360-0689 or 770-904-7627.