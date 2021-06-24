16-year-old shoots and kills another teen in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say two teens were involved in a shooting Tuesday evening, leaving one dead.
Officials said they were called to West Fairington Parkway near Walmart Road around 9:20 p.m. in response to a person shot.
As officers arrived, they said to have found a 16-year-old male wounded from a gunshot.
The male was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, authorities said.
Authorities identified and arrested a 16-year-old male.
The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time.
An investigation continues.
