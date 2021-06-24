16-year-old shoots and kills another teen in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police say two teens were involved in a shooting Tuesday evening, leaving one dead.

Officials said they were called to West Fairington Parkway near Walmart Road around 9:20 p.m. in response to a person shot.

As officers arrived, they said to have found a 16-year-old male wounded from a gunshot.

The male was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Authorities identified and arrested a 16-year-old male.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time.

An investigation continues.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.