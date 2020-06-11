Teen killed in southwest Atlanta shooting, search continues for gunman

Two people were shot, one of which was killed, Wednesday night in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police received a call from a local hospital in regards to a person shot.

When they arrived at Emory University Hospital Midtown they met with a 20-year-old who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand.

Officers told FOX 5 the 20-year-old told officers that his friend had also been shot at 998 Peeples Street.

Atlanta Police dispatched officers to that location and found a 19-year-old man dead in the parking lot from apparent gunshot wounds.

Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are working the case to determine the circumstances around the deadly shooting.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.