Teen killed in drive-by shooting outside Stone Mountain gas station
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a teenager Thanksgiving night.
Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road where they say the found a 17-year-old male dead from a gunshot.
According to investigators, the teen was walking towards the Shell gas station when he was shot by a passing vehicle.
A second individual, a male, was also injured in the shooting, police said. They were taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover.
Authorities have not released the names of the victims.
No details about a suspect have been released.
