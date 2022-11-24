Teen killed in drive-by shooting outside Stone Mountain gas station

DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a teenager Thanksgiving night.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road where they say the found a 17-year-old male dead from a gunshot.

According to investigators, the teen was walking towards the Shell gas station when he was shot by a passing vehicle.

A second individual, a male, was also injured in the shooting, police said. They were taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

No details about a suspect have been released.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.



