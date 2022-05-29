Teen killed, 2 injured at Thomaston graduation party
THOMASTON, Ga. - Police said a person is dead and two are hurt after a shooting at a graduation party on Saturday in Thomaston.
Police said 18-year-old Akeem Ellison was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
Officials said the party was Saturday morning and about 200 people, mostly juveniles, were at the party.
Two teenagers are being treated for injuries: a 17-year-old from Manchester was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and a 15-year-old from Thomaston was also taken to a hospital. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn their current conditions.
Police said they believe the shooting started after a fight broke out inside the event center where the party was held.
Police have not released information on possible suspects.
Advertisement
The Associated Press contributed to this report.