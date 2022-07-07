Officers: Teen seriously injured in shooting in DeKalb County

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old victim in serious condition early Thursday morning.

Officials say at around 12:14 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of Walden Walk Drive to investigate reports of a person shot.

At the scene, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot.

Medics transported the teenager to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Detectives are working to gather information and speak with witnesses at the scene.

Officials have not released any information about the identities of anyone involved or the motive behind the shooting.

If you have any details that could help police, call the DeKalb County Police Department.