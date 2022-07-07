Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Officers: Teen seriously injured in shooting in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old victim in serious condition early Thursday morning.

Officials say at around 12:14 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of Walden Walk Drive to investigate reports of a person shot.

At the scene, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot.

Medics transported the teenager to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Detectives are working to gather information and speak with witnesses at the scene.

Officials have not released any information about the identities of anyone involved or the motive behind the shooting.

If you have any details that could help police, call the DeKalb County Police Department. 