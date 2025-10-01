Teen hero uses makeup mirror to save neighbor from dog attack

The Brief Saylor Ziegler used a makeup mirror to fend off attacking German shepherds, saving her neighbor and her dog. Kristi Maxwell was hospitalized with bites and bruises; her dog Maddie needed stitches but will recover. The dogs' owner was cited by Fayette County Animal Control following the attack.



A 17-year-old Fayette County student is being hailed as a hero after rushing to help a neighbor under attack by two loose German shepherds.

Cheerleader rescues neighbor

What they're saying:

Kristi Maxwell said she was walking her dog Maddie in her neighborhood when the encounter began. At first, she thought the dogs were just being playful. But she quickly realized she was in danger.

Saylor Ziegler gets a hug from neighbor Kristi Maxwell for saving her neighbor from two loose German shepherds in a Peachtree City neighborhood. (FOX 5) (FOX 5)

"I love her. I feel like she saved my dog’s life, but she saved my life too. I really think they could have gone after me too, but I’m serious. I will always know her. She’s fearless," Maxwell said of her neighbor, Saylor Ziegler.

Ziegler, a cheerleader at McIntosh High School, was on her way to take an AP Psychology test when she saw the dogs circling Maxwell. She said instinct took over.

"I can’t explain the feeling. I just went to help. It felt right," Ziegler said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Home surveillance video shows 17-year-old Saylor Ziegler springing to the rescue of neighbor Kristi Maxwell and her dog Maddie after two loose German shepherds become aggressive in a Peachtree City neighborhood. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

Dog attack caught on camera

What we know:

Video from Ziegler’s family shows the tense moments as the shepherds targeted Maddie. Maxwell’s screams are heard as Ziegler grabbed the only thing she could find in her trunk: a sturdy makeup mirror. She used it to fight the dogs back.

Saylor Ziegler shows how she used a makeup mirror to stop a dog attack involving two loose German shepherds in a Peachtree City neighborhood. (FOX 5)

The effort worked. The dogs retreated, but not before leaving Maxwell bitten and bruised. She spent the night in the hospital. Maddie required numerous stitches but is expected to recover.

Fayette County Animal Control said the dogs’ owner was cited.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ This image provided by Kristi Maxwell shows her injuries after two loose German shepherds became aggressive in a Peachtree City neighborhood. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

What's next:

Despite the ordeal, Ziegler is focused on her future. She hopes to attend the University of Georgia and pursue medical school.